  • August 6, 2019

Police investigating drive-by shooting in south Odessa - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police investigating drive-by shooting in south Odessa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 2:39 pm

Police investigating drive-by shooting in south Odessa oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a suspect that was involved in a drive by shooting in south Odessa.

The reported drive by shooting happened at 7:17 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of College Avenue, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

Investigation showed a person in a white BMW reportedly shot an AR-15 style rifle at another man inside another vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen going east on Murphy Street from College Avenue.

Anyone with information about the drive by shooting are asked to contact OPD in reference to case No. 19-28295.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 2:39 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
100°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 77°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 101°/Low 78°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.

thursday

weather
High 101°/Low 77°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]