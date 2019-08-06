Police investigating drive-by shooting in south Odessa

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a suspect that was involved in a drive by shooting in south Odessa.

The reported drive by shooting happened at 7:17 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of College Avenue, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

Investigation showed a person in a white BMW reportedly shot an AR-15 style rifle at another man inside another vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen going east on Murphy Street from College Avenue.

Anyone with information about the drive by shooting are asked to contact OPD in reference to case No. 19-28295.