Shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 critical

An Odessa man is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting that occurred at 7:46 p.m. in southeast Odessa on Saturday.

Odessa Police Department officers were called to the Parkway Inn, 3701 East Highway 80 about two gunshot victims.

A news release from the OPD details that an investigation revealed that after a fight occurred, an unknown man shot two 18-year-old men before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced dead by medical personnel and the second victim remains in critical condition, the release stated.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation may contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-01792.