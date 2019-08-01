Photo via OPD
Anyone who is interested in becoming a crossing guard can contact Antanequa Bledsoe at 432-271-8267.
Police remind public that crossing guards are contracted privately
The Odessa Police Department Traffic Unit detailed in a press release that crossing guards are contracted out privately.
According to the OPD press release, no experience is necessary and training will be provided.
