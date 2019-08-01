  • August 1, 2019

Police remind public that crossing guards are contracted privately - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police remind public that crossing guards are contracted privately

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:39 pm

Police remind public that crossing guards are contracted privately oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department Traffic Unit detailed in a press release that crossing guards are contracted out privately.

According to the OPD press release, no experience is necessary and training will be provided.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a crossing guard can contact Antanequa Bledsoe at 432-271-8267.

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:39 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
87°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 102°/Low 73°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]