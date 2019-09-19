Two men dead in head on collision northeast of Andrews

An Odessa man is dead after he was involved in a head on two-vehicle collision that resulted in two fatalities northeast of Andrews.

The reported fatal collision happened at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday on Farm-to-Market Road 181 about 17 miles northeast of Andrews, a Texas Department of Public Safety release stated.

Brandon Rogers, 20, of Gladewater was reportedly traveling north on Farm-to-Market Road 181 in a 2013 Chevrolet pickup. Allen Lehmann, 30, of Odessa was traveling south on Farm-to-Market Road 181 in a 2013 Chevrolet pickup and towing a trailer.

Rogers’ pickup crossed the south lane and collided with Lehmann’s pickup head on, the release stated. Rogers and Lehmann were both pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reportedly unknown if Rogers was wearing a seatbelt. Lehmann was wearing a seatbelt.