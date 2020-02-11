  • February 11, 2020

Odessa, Midland men died in 2-vehicle collision

Odessa, Midland men died in 2-vehicle collision

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:27 pm

Odessa, Midland men died in 2-vehicle collision

A 26-year-old Odessa man and a 30-year-old Midland man died after they were reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision in Andrews County.

The reported fatal collision happened 4:22 p.m. Monday on Farm to Market Road 181 about 15 miles west of Andrews, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed.

Aaron Pinon, 26, of Odessa, and Vernardo Ojeda, 30, of Midland, were reportedly traveling south on Farm to Market Road 181 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. Mike Ventura Jr., 45, of Hobbs, N.M., was driving north on Farm to Market Road 181 in a 2007 Peterbilt truck-tractor and towing a semi-trailer.

The DPS press release stated the Silverado failed to drive in a single lane and collided with a trailer the Peterbilt was towing.

Pinon and Ojeda were pronounced dead at the scene, the press release detailed. Pinon and Ojeda were both wearing seatbelts.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:27 pm.

