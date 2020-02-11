Odessa, Midland men died in 2-vehicle collision

A 26-year-old Odessa man and a 30-year-old Midland man died after they were reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision in Andrews County.

The reported fatal collision happened 4:22 p.m. Monday on Farm to Market Road 181 about 15 miles west of Andrews, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed.

Aaron Pinon, 26, of Odessa, and Vernardo Ojeda, 30, of Midland, were reportedly traveling south on Farm to Market Road 181 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. Mike Ventura Jr., 45, of Hobbs, N.M., was driving north on Farm to Market Road 181 in a 2007 Peterbilt truck-tractor and towing a semi-trailer.

The DPS press release stated the Silverado failed to drive in a single lane and collided with a trailer the Peterbilt was towing.

Pinon and Ojeda were pronounced dead at the scene, the press release detailed. Pinon and Ojeda were both wearing seatbelts.