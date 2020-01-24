Police looking for men involved in trailer theft

The Odessa Police Department is looking for three men who reportedly stole a yellow utility trailer along with other items that totaled $21,000.

The reported theft happened 10:39 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Conley Ave., an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed three men stole a yellow utility trailer which contained a Bobcat 300, a welding machine and other equipment. The trailer and its contents were worth $21,000.

OPD has released surveillance footage on its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/sg4vaps.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 20-01691.