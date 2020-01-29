90-year-old killed in collision

A 90-year-old Odessa man was killed in a two vehicle collision west of Odessa on Tuesday night.

A Texas Department of Public Safety report details that at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday Velton Harry, 90, was traveling east in the westbound lane of State Highway 302 while Albert Maria, 30, was traveling west. The report details that Harry’s Ford Explorer collided with Maria’s Chevrolet 2500 pick-up.

Harry was pronounced dead at the scene by an Ector County Medical Examiner. It was not indicated if Harry was wearing a seatbelt during the collision, the report details.

Maria reportedly had non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.