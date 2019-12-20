Contributions make Christmas brighter for family

Christmas came a little early for Ashley Proulx and her family when a group of Ector County ISD police officers and Odessa Student Crime Stoppers delivered gifts to their home Friday.

The Proulx family is new to Ector County and times have been tough the past couple of months.

“We just recently got our home,” Proulx said. “Before this, we were struggling because me, my four kids and my husband we didn’t have a home so to speak and in all honesty our Christmas we didn’t really think we were going to have one and by some miracle we ended up getting a little extra ….”

She said the children would always ask how Christmas was going to be, were they going to have Christmas and how many days away was Christmas.

The last couple of weeks, Proulx said they weren’t sure how to answer those questions.

“… But now it just seems like, what can I say? Miracles do happen, so I look forward to Christmas Day when my children do wake up and they are able to unwrap gifts from under the tree,” Proulx said.

The family moved here from a smaller community in Val Verde County, but had family in Ector County and thought the work opportunities here would be better.

Proulx said they feel blessed that the community is standing behind them, even though they are new here.

“We thought that everything was better more or less like work opportunity wise. We knew it was a little bit expensive up here to live, but the work was there so we were willing to do anything and we had savings when we came up here — a couple thousand dollars. We thought that would get us through, but unfortunately it just seems like it wasn’t enough we had to live in the back of our truck for a couple of months …,” she said.

Proulx said she is a server, so her children never went without.

“Now every day we have our home and I just thank God for it because we worked hard. Me and my husband worked hard to get where we are right now and it may be small, but to be honest with you it keeps us warm at night in freezing weather and it’s more than we could have asked for,” Proulx said.

Fifteen-year-old Odessa High School freshman Vivian Mota, sergeant-at-arms in Odessa Student Crime Stoppers, said it made her happy to be able to help someone that needed help. Seeing the smile on her face made it worth it.

ECISD Police Chief Todd Hiner said this is the third year the police department has raised funds and distributed gifts to families.

Two families this year will receive presents and gift cards that they can use to help get through the holidays.

Families are identified through the ECISD Community Outreach Center, which also vets them, Hiner said.

The outreach center also provided a wish list and wants list filled out by the families and “we were able to actually meet those needs for two families,” Hiner said.

He noted that some families have lost their jobs and some are still working, but times can still be harsh for them.

“It feels good knowing that you’re in a position to where you can help others and then you consolidate your resources and collaborate your efforts. You have a sense of pride and a sense of accomplishment in helping people that are in greater need than we are,” Hiner said.