  • March 31, 2020

Autopsy rules death as homicide for man found near gas station alley - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Autopsy rules death as homicide for man found near gas station alley

Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 2:36 pm

An autopsy for the 56-year-old man who was found dead in an alley behind a gas station in central Odessa has been ruled a homicide.

The reported death happened around 8:20 p.m. March 23 in the alley behind the DK located in the 1000 block of N. Dixie Blvd., an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Officers reportedly saw a deceased man, later identified as Samuel Dean Jones, 56, of Odessa.

The Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Unit and Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene, the press release stated. Jones was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy, which was later determined it was a homicide.

A photo of Jones has been released at tinyurl.com/weysq9g. As of Tuesday morning no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 20-06110.

