OPA begins diving into Texas Penal Code

The eight recruits have a short period of time to read more than 200 pages of the Texas Penal Code.

Tyler Thelen, 25, of Chicago, admitted it has been about seven years since he took detailed notes.

“The more we get into it and the deeper we dive in, the better it’s for us,” Thelen said. “For me, I want to know all of the Texas laws, City of Odessa and Ector County ordinances because I want to do my job effective and correctly.”

The other seven recruits joining Thelen in the academy are Jesus Escudero, 23, of El Paso, 30-year-old Jerre Strong from Austin, David Morgan, 23, of Memphis, Tenn., 28-year-old Thomas Rallo of Phoenix, Joe Duron, 25, of Eagle Pass and 20-year-old Odessans Gabby Carrasco and Alex Reyes.

Gonzales said it’s important for recruits to learn the Texas Penal Code.

“It’s one of the most important things that you need a great understanding of because it’s one of the ones that they are going to utilize, not only when they first get out on their own, but in every aspect,” Gonzales said.

Reyes, a 2016 graduate of Odessa High School, said he knew that he wanted to become a police officer later in life. His main goal in becoming a police officer was the ability to give back to his hometown.

“I kind of had an epiphany where I wanted to add a little bit more value to what I do and take pride in what I do and not be the only person benefitting from what I do,” Reyes said. “I wanted other people to benefit from it as well.”

Prior to joining the OPA, Thelen worked in the wind energy industry in McCamey and he was previously in the U.S. Army. Thelen said he knew from a young age that he wanted to become a police officer.

Thelen is also expecting his first child, a girl, to be born while he’s in the academy. His baby is due Jan. 13, 2020. Thelen said he keeps the thought of performing to the best of his ability in his mind all the time.

“I have to do what’s best for my family, especially since my family is expanding,” Thelen said. “I use it as motivation to be the best that I can be at everything that I do for my soon-to-be daughter and my fiancé.”

The recruits will continue to learn the Texas Penal Code and then transition to directing traffic.

On Aug. 14, the recruits will direct traffic between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Third Street, which is right next to OPD.