ECSO announces Sheriffs’ Association of Texas invitations to be sent

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis announced Tuesday that Ector County citizens will be invited to become Associate Members of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas in mid-February.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler said in an email that no phone calls will be made by the ECSO office or the SAT and to hang up if anyone receives calls from people claiming to be with the SAT. Memberships will be sent by mail only.

An ECSO press release details the funding provides resources, training and legislative support on important criminal justice issues. Businesses can begin at a $100 contribution level, while individuals can join the voluntary program for $25.

People who don’t receive a membership appeal and would like more information can call the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas at 512-445-5888. Information is available online at www.txsheriffs.org.