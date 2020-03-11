Police, FBI make arrest in connection to explosive

The man was located and placed into custody in the 3100 block of Eastover Drive on Wednesday afternoon, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone on Wednesday afternoon charges for the man are pending. This is a joint investigation between OPD and FBI.

No one was injured in the explosion, an Odessa Police Department news release at about 2 p.m. Wednesday detailed. When asked why the public was not notified sooner, an OPD spokesperson said there was not an immediate threat.

LeSueur said via phone Wednesday afternoon that there was no immediate threat to the public paired with not wanting to ruin the investigation was the reason for the delay.

He would not say if video exists of the suspect or the blast and said it could possibly turn into a federal investigation depending on the seriousness that is determined. He said on Wednesday afternoon that OPD had been investigating the explosion all day.

Lowe’s store manager Jeremiah Stanley said Wednesday afternoon that he couldn’t comment about the incident at this time. Stanley directed all questions to Lowe’s public relations department.

The Wednesday news release detailed that about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that OPD was called to Lowe’s Home Improvement about a suspicious person. LeSueur later detailed that the call was originally about a suspicious person and that the person who called police later heard an explosion prior to OPD arriving.

The caller was an employee of Lowe’s, he added.

The news release stated that an unknown man placed an object on the east side of the building and fled the scene.

The OPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene and retrieved and processed the remnants of the bomb. LeSeuer said no details are being released about what type of explosive it was but emphasized there were no reports of any injuries or damages.