Mark Rogers|Odessa American
090119_Shooting
law enforcement personnel and emergency room staff stand near the Medical Center Hospital emergency room doors. Odessa police spokesman says 5 people dead, at least 21 injured by gunfire in a shooting Saturday.
Seth Ator
Seth Ator
Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:40 pm
Gunman identified as 36-year-old Seth Ator
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
According to several national media sources, law enforcement officials have identified the gunman yesterday as 36-year-old Seth Ator. There is still no clear motive for the rampage. Check back later for more information.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Law Enforcement,
Local News
on
Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:40 pm.
| Tags:
2019massshooting