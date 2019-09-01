  • September 1, 2019

Gunman identified as 36-year-old Seth Ator

Gunman identified as 36-year-old Seth Ator

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:40 pm

Gunman identified as 36-year-old Seth Ator Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

According to several national media sources, law enforcement officials have identified the gunman yesterday as 36-year-old Seth Ator. There is still no clear motive for the rampage. Check back later for more information.

