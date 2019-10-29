  • October 29, 2019

2 clowns involved in game room robbery - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

2 clowns involved in game room robbery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:25 pm

2 clowns involved in game room robbery oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a two men who robbed a game room wearing clown masks in south Odessa.

The reported armed robbery occurred at 9:40 p.m. Saturday at The Game Room located at 406 South Jackson St., an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed that two men entered the business, pointed handguns at the owners and demanded all of their cash. Both suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and there were no reports of any injuries.

The victims described the men as black males at 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, the release stated. Both were wearing clown masks and gloves.

There is reportedly no surveillance footage available for this investigation.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35318.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:25 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
47°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: E at 12mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 46°/Low 36°
Chance of late night showers. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 45°/Low 23°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]