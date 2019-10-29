2 clowns involved in game room robbery

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a two men who robbed a game room wearing clown masks in south Odessa.

The reported armed robbery occurred at 9:40 p.m. Saturday at The Game Room located at 406 South Jackson St., an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed that two men entered the business, pointed handguns at the owners and demanded all of their cash. Both suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and there were no reports of any injuries.

The victims described the men as black males at 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, the release stated. Both were wearing clown masks and gloves.

There is reportedly no surveillance footage available for this investigation.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35318.