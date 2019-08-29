  • August 29, 2019

Odessa motorcyclist airlifted to UMC after collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa motorcyclist airlifted to UMC after collision

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 5:25 pm

Odessa motorcyclist airlifted to UMC after collision oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 38-year-old Odessa motorcyclist was airlifted to University Medical Center after he was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle collision.

The reported collision happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Interstate Highway 20 and Faudree Road, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Justin Anderson, 38, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Anderson was traveling west on IH-20 and struck a curb before being thrown from the motorcycle.

Anderson was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury and later air-lifted to Lubbock, the release stated.

Anderson reportedly wasn’t wearing a helmet and there were no reports of any other injuries.

Posted in on Thursday, August 29, 2019 5:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 96°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]