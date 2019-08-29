Odessa motorcyclist airlifted to UMC after collision

A 38-year-old Odessa motorcyclist was airlifted to University Medical Center after he was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle collision.

The reported collision happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Interstate Highway 20 and Faudree Road, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Justin Anderson, 38, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Anderson was traveling west on IH-20 and struck a curb before being thrown from the motorcycle.

Anderson was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury and later air-lifted to Lubbock, the release stated.

Anderson reportedly wasn’t wearing a helmet and there were no reports of any other injuries.