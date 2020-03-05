Police hand out awards, promotions during annual event

The Odessa Police Department held its annual awards and promotion ceremony on Wednesday at Odessa College.

Two officers who received multiple honors were Cpls. Kaaiako Vavao and James Santana. Both corporals held major roles in the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

Santana was shot and hospitalized during the shooting and on Wednesday he received the Operations Bureau “Officer of the Year” Award and Police Medal of Valor Award. Vavao was promoted to corporal on Wednesday and he was the only OPD officer that admitted to shooting the 36-year-old deceased gunman according to various police reports released by the City of Odessa. Vavao also received the PPOA “Officer of the Year” Award and Police Medal of Valor Award.

The Odessa American requested police reports filed by Santana and Vavao from the City of Odessa on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, respectively. The City of Odessa stated there were no records located for either officer. The City of Odessa also stated in an email sent on Jan. 31 that Vavao only wrote a report for the Texas Rangers.

On Jan. 31, The Odessa American sent the Texas Department of Public Safety a freedom of information request for Vavao’s report. DPS sent an email on Feb. 7 that the department is seeking a ruling from the attorney general’s office. The Odessa American also sent a freedom of information request on Feb. 11 to DPS about Santana’s report. DPS stated on Feb. 20 the department conducted “a good faith search” and no records were found.

Felipe Cobos and Brian Cordero were promoted to corporal, while Yuri Herrera, Trent Autry and Lindsay Waychoff were promoted to sergeant. John Sikes and Caleb Lacey were promoted to lieutenant. Darryl Smith was promoted to captain, while Robert Doporto and Matt Davidson were promoted to second-in-command to deputy chief.

There were four officers — Cpls. David Yelton, Daniel Mota, Ian Pantoja and Jaime Aguirre —who received their TCOLE Intermediate Certificates, while Cpls. Jason Ball, Kendrick Barragan, Michael Troglin, Yuri Herrera, Holly Hughes, Whitney Branch, Lauren Gonzales and Pricilla Hughes received their TCOLE Advance Certificates.

Sgt. Patrick Chadwick, Cpls. Joe Galindo Jr., Gabriella Aguayo and Steve LeSueur received their TCOLE Master Certificate. Yadhira Lerma was honored with Operations Bureau “Civilian of the Year” Award. Rosa Quiroz earned Administration Bureau “Civilian of the Year” Award:.

Cpl. Sam Chavez earned the Criminal Investigation Division “Officer of the Year” Award. Sgt. David Munoz received the Meritorious Conduct Bar Award, while Cpl. Teddy Yelley earned the Police Shield Award.

Sgt. Rusty Martin, Cpls. Frank Robles and Anthony Rossman, Officer Luis Garcia and Vanessa Ocampo received certificate of Merit Awards. Sgts. Eddie Vallejo, Rusty Martin and Lindsay Waychoff, Officers Reed Jones, Stephen Lofton and Taylor Box received Life Saving Awards.