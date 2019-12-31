Police looking for man involved in burglary of a business

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a burglary of a business that resulted in more than $10,000 of stolen items in south Odessa.

The reported burglary happened around Nov. 11 when OPD officers were called to a business in the 3200 block of W. Murphy St., a City of Odessa press release detailed.

Employees of the business reportedly told police that about $780 worth of tools were missing from the shop, which included a socket set, gasket punch, and two battery chargers with four batteries. The business also had other items missing, which totaled $9500. Those items were a welder, 16 truck batteries, battery booster/charger, Dell laptop, and a 10-ton floor jack.

The business security cameras showed a Hispanic man was spotted at the business at 4 a.m. Nov. 11, the press release stated. The man backed up his white GMC SUV to the open overhead shop door.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333- 3641.