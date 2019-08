The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a missing woman, identified as 43-year-old Katrina Simmons.

The woman was last seen on July 31 wearing a green top with black leggings with two white stripes down the sides, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

Simmons reportedly drives a tan Chevy Tahoe with black wheels. Simmons might be in the Midland or Odessa area.

Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts are asked to call OPD.