ECSO searching for man involved in theft at oilfield company

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking for a man who stole tools from an oilfield company.

The reported theft happened Feb. 23 at Apache Productions located at 4006 N. Slator Ave., an ECSO press release detailed.

A man reportedly took multiple tools and then entered a company owned vehicle on property tying a strap to the perimeter gate forcing it open and driving off.

ECSO has released video of the theft on its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/sptqymr.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 432-335-3050 with the reference No. 20-E0978.