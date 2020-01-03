Hunt retires from ECSO after 30 years

In fact, the 60-year-old officially began his retirement on New Year’s Day, which the Ector County Sheriff’s Office was closed as it was observed as a national holiday.

Hunt spent 30 years at ECSO and he retired on New Year’s Eve as major, which is third in the chain of command at the sheriff’s office. Hunt said the best part of major was the ability to be in the mix with everything that was going on at ECSO.

“When there were major crimes going on, I was in it,” Hunt said during a phone interview. “When we had decisions to make as far as personnel or extra personnel, I got to assist in that. It was a challenge all the way through with everything I did.”

During his three decades at ECSO, Hunt worked in the detention center, patrol and CID captain. He said the only law enforcement agency he has worked for was ECSO. Hunt said he started in the reserves in 1989 and was eventually brought on full time in 1991.

Hunt was promoted from captain to major on Feb. 18, 2019. He was also named captain in 2014.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis described Hunt as a thinker. Griffis also said over the phone that no decisions have been made to replace Hunt.

“When we discussed certain topics or situations, he a lot of times had a different option or outlook,” Griffis said about Hunt. “If we were going to take action on something, he always thought what the reaction or result was going to be. I appreciated that about him. He thought things through a lot of time. He didn’t make decisions with haste. He thought things out.”

The reason that Hunt said he retired was due to the ECSO retirement system. Hunt said he would make as much money as a retiree that he would if he was still working.

“Our retirement was probably one of the best in the state,” Hunt said. “They match our retirement 2.5 to 1. I’m a numbers guy and you can go to their website and find out how many years you worked, what your annual income is and they give an estimate on what you can make.

“My retirement would pay me as much as I was working. There really wasn’t any sense to work. If I’m going to make so much money staying home, I might as well stay home.”

Hunt said a couple of months down the road he might not miss working at ECSO as he purchased a lake house in Breckenridge, which is about two hours west of Fort Worth, where he plans to fish and relax.

Prior to his retirement, Hunt also explained he made a bucket list, which includes experiencing seeing some of the fastest cars compete on the salt flats in Utah.

“Being that I’m only two days into this, I probably am,” Hunt said on Friday morning about if he’s going to miss working at ECSO. “Every morning, I put my clothes on and went to work. Now two days into it, I don’t. That’s kind of weird after doing it for 30 years.

“Six months down the road when I’m on a boat, I might be thinking, ‘I don’t miss this place at all.’”