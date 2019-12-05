Andrews woman dies in two-vehicle collision

A 52-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle collision in northeast Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened 4:39 p.m. Wednesday near East Loop 338 and JBS Parkway, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Investigation showed 56-year-old Lloyd Webb of Odessa was driving a black Dodge Ram south on East Loop 338. Laura Burris, 52, of Andrews was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier and attempted to turn left onto East Loop 338 from JBS Parkway.

The Cavalier reportedly failed to yield the right of way and collided with the Dodge Ram. Burris was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified.

Webb was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and there were no reports of any other injuries. The investigation continues.