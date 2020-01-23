Woman charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend with vehicle while intoxicated

A 40-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her ex-girlfriend with her vehicle while she was intoxicated.

Erica Baeza was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, prohibited substance in correctional facility, a third-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and driving while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 14 in the area of 16th Street and North County Road West, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as 50-year-old Yolanda Rodriguez Antillon, reportedly told dispatch that she was in a white Chevrolet Traverse and a truck was chasing her. Antillon was still on the phone with the 911 dispatcher when officers arrived.

Antillon’s vehicle was disabled due to an impact from a collision to the front of her vehicle and it was pushed into the northbound lane of traffic, the affidavit detailed.

The woman reportedly driving a 2008 maroon Ford Explorer Sport Trac was identified as Baeza. Baeza had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, red bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech and unsteady balance. She stated she drank seven beers, the report detailed.

Baeza attempted to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tasks and showed a lack of normal use of mental and physical abilities, the affidavit stated.

Antillon reportedly told officers she had been in a dating relationship with Baeza for about five to seven months and she ended the relationship a few days ago. Baeza was upset and threatening to tell her husband about the relationship.

Antillon stated she received 10 to 15 calls from Baeza with no caller ID and she finally answered and told her to leave her alone and hung up, the affidavit detailed. Antillon stated Baeza found her parked at the car wash near 16th Street and North County Road West.

Antillon reportedly detailed Baeza collided with her vehicle three times. The final time caused disabling damage.

After being arrested, officers asked Baeza if she had any contraband on her before going to jail, the affidavit stated. She stated she didn’t.

When they arrived at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, Baeza reportedly told officers she needed to use the restroom and she was temporarily turned over to the jail staff to use the restroom.

Officers asked Baeza to open her mouth to get a breath specimen and when she opened her mouth officers saw a round pill on the middle of her tongue, the affidavit stated. The pill was Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, which requires a prescription that Baeza didn’t possess. She said she got it from Mexico.

Baeza had four bonds totaling $80,500 and posted bail on Jan. 16, jail records show.