Police looking for man involved in Walmart robbery, assault

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a man who assaulted a Walmart employee after stealing nearly $200 worth of electronics.

The reported robbery and assault happened at 10:25 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Walmart located at 4210 North JBS Parkway, an OPD release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man stole $188 worth of electronics and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. When a Walmart employee confronted the suspect, the man assaulted the employee and fled the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information about the robbery or assault is asked to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-34106.