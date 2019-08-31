Police: Shooter dead at Cinergy in Odessa; 21 people shot, 5 dead

Five people are dead and 21 others are injured following a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near Midland where a Department of Public Safety officer was shot by a gunman who then went on a shooting spree around Odessa before being shot to death by law enforcement.

A Midland police officer and an OPD officer were also shot as was the driver of a mail truck that the gunman hijacked. Names of those who were killed and injured were not immediately released. The postal worker, co-workers said via social media, was killed.

OPD Chief Michael Gerke during a press conference said he believed the threat was over. Businesses across town locked their doors and the streets were all but empty as police searched for the gunman.

The gunman was initially in a gold sedan but later hijacked a United States Postal Service truck and shot the driver.

An Odessa grandmother, her daughter and grandchildren witnessed Saturday afternoon when a gunman in a hijacked postal truck opened fire on an SUV near the VA center off Highway 191.

The woman, Rebecca Black, said they heard the warning about an active shooter and followed a mail truck that ran a red light thinking they were following it to safety. They mail truck pulled up near the VA and Black said the driver opened fire on a black SUV. “My daughter threw it into reverse and then we saw him head south and the cops were everywhere. We went to the 191 service road near Cinergy and my daughter saw the man get out of the mail truck and the cops were in a foot pursuit.”

Black said there was an exchange of gunfire as she huddled with her two young grandchildren in the backseat. “I am so thankful that we are all OK,” she said, visibly shaken.

The gunman, Midland Police confirmed, was shot dead at the scene.

The shootout followed a tense afternoon of panic around Odessa and Midland as businesses around the cities shut down and police warned people to stay indoors.

A Twin Peaks manager, where the shootings may have started, said over the phone he believed one of the victims who was shot in east Odessa was a baby.

Victor Ibarra said the shooting happened about 50 feet from the business on 42nd Street. He said after the shooting occurred outside of the business that he along with others went to check on the victims.

The Twin Peaks manager believed one of the victims was is a 1- to 3-year-old child.

“I was in the back when the shooting happened,” Ibarra said.

Ibarra said that immediately after the shooting happened the store went on lockdown. He also said that there’s still heavy law enforcement presence at the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway.

Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur and other law enforcement agencies are urging Odessans to stay indoors while they search for an active shooter who was in gold sedan and high jacked a USPS mail truck.

LeSueur said the shooter is actively shooting at random people.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal alerted CBS7 anchor Jay Hendricks that a trooper had been shot as well as others. The campus at UTPB was shutdown as an abundance of caution according to UTPB chief of staff Tate Hubbard.

Reports of business in the 42nd Street and JBS areas shutting down and closing their doors as police search for the gunman have been filed.

LeSueur said the postal truck was high jacked at 38th Street and Walnut Avenue.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News. ATF agents from Dallas and Lubbock are responding to the incident.

UPDATE FROM MIDLAND POLICE 5:36 P.M.: It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement following reports of a shooting in Odessa, Texas. The Governor will be traveling to Odessa tomorrow morning, September 1st.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

BREAKING: Large police presence after reports of an active shooter in Odessa, Texas. pic.twitter.com/b5LfVBqV8N — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) August 31, 2019



UPDATE 4:30 P.M. VIA OPD: A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Law enforcement agencies responded to reports of an active shooter on Saturday afternoon in east Odessa.

The Midland Police Department posted on its Facebook Page that there were reports of an active shooter near Home Depot in Odessa.

CBS7 news anchor Jay Hendricks reported that Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal told him that a DPS trooper was shot along with others.

Law enforcement agencies are also reportedly looking for a gold sedan between Big Spring and Odessa on Interstate 20.

Motorists have been advised to avoid those areas.