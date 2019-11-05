  • November 5, 2019

Police searching for man who used counterfeit $50 at fast food restaurant

Police searching for man who used counterfeit $50 at fast food restaurant

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 4:45 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who used a counterfeit bill at Chick-fil-A.

The reported fake $50 bill was used at 12:47 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Chick-fil-A located at 3805 E. 42nd Street, the OPD release detailed.

Investigation showed a man reportedly went through the drive-thru and used a $50 counterfeit bill to purchase one item. The man was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT with no license plate and red lights on the grill.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Celaya at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-33944.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 4:45 pm.

