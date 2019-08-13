  • August 13, 2019

OPD sees increase in public intoxication arrests, while ECSO experiences dip

OPD sees increase in public intoxication arrests, while ECSO experiences dip

Public intoxication arrests

Ector County Sheriff’s Office

>> 2016: 166

>> 2017: 156

>> 2018: 105

>> 2019: 55* (95 projected)

(* as of July 23)

Odessa Police Department

>> 2016: 762

>> 2017: 1,043

>> 2018: 1,066

>> 2019: 626* (1,073 projected)

(* as of Aug. 5)

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00 pm

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

During a three year period, the Odessa Police Department and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office have seen opposite trends in public intoxication arrests.

OPD is expected to exceed its public intoxication arrests for the third straight year.

Yet, in the same time frame, ECSO’s public intoxication arrests are expected to dip again.

“If property crimes or assault crimes are on the increase for OPD, we are too,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said. “For the PI arrests, I would really credit that to the number of bars inside the city.

“There haven’t been any of those bars or places of that nature that have opened up in the county, but I know in the city more bars have opened up.”

In 2016, OPD made 762 public intoxication arrests and that number increased nearly 27% to 1,043 arrests in 2017. Public intoxication arrests rose slightly to 1,066 in 2018.

OPD has made 626 arrests from the beginning of the year until Aug. 5. That number taken over a 12-month period is estimated around 1,073 public intoxication arrests.

ECSO made 166 public intoxication arrests in 2016, but that number has decreased in the following years. In 2017, ECSO had 156 public intoxication arrests and those numbers fell to 105 in 2018.

In 2019, ECSO has made 55 public intoxication arrests as of the third week of July. That rate over 12 months is estimated to be around 95 public intoxication arrests for the year, which would be a 43% decrease over the last three years. OPD’s rate would have increased about 29%.

Griffis also said deputies don’t typically work off-duty security at bars like OPD officers, but ECSO has started working at Dos Amigos when the business holds concerts.

“There aren’t as many bars out in the county like there is in the city,” Griffis said. “I would attribute those numbers to that fact.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00 pm.

