  • September 25, 2019

West Odessa shooting victim listed in fair condition - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

West Odessa shooting victim listed in fair condition

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 2:36 pm

West Odessa shooting victim listed in fair condition

The 52-year-old man who was reportedly shot with a shotgun in the abdomen near a gas station in West Odessa is listed in fair condition, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office official stated in a press release.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler stated in the press release the 52-year-old condition report was as recent as Wednesday afternoon from Medical Center Hospital.

At 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, ECSO deputies responded to the Pilot convenience store located at 3145 Meteor Crater Road, an ECSO release stated.

The 52-year-old man was reportedly shot in the abdomen by an unknown subject.

The clerk at the gas station saw the man walk into the store with the injury, so he called 911 to report it, the release stated. Investigators and Crime Scene Investigation team arrived on scene to collect evidence and take statements.

ECSO reportedly detailed it’s unclear where the shooting occurred and the investigation continues.

Duesler said in a following email the victim’s name is not being released at this time and no arrests have been made.

The investigation continues.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 2:36 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

