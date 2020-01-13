  • January 13, 2020

Police investigating man found as a suspicious death

Police investigating man found as a suspicious death

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 4:48 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department continues to  investigate a suspicious death in north Odessa.

OPD responded to a check welfare at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of E. 49th St., an OPD press release detailed.

Officers reportedly found a man dead inside the residence. OPD Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Unit and Ector County Medical Examiner's Office all responded to the scene.

OPD is investigating this as a suspicious death, but foul play isn’t being ruled out, the press release stated. The decedent has been sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.

Posted in on Monday, January 13, 2020 4:48 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

