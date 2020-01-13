Police investigating man found as a suspicious death

The Odessa Police Department continues to investigate a suspicious death in north Odessa.

OPD responded to a check welfare at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of E. 49th St., an OPD press release detailed.

Officers reportedly found a man dead inside the residence. OPD Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Unit and Ector County Medical Examiner's Office all responded to the scene.

OPD is investigating this as a suspicious death, but foul play isn’t being ruled out, the press release stated. The decedent has been sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.