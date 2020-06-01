Husband, wife charged with illegal dumping after charging people to haul away items

An Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit affidavit detailed that a husband and wife were arrested after they charged people for trash services but illegal dumped those items.

Ruben Ybarra San Miguel and Mireta Lynn Cates were each charged with illegal dumping, a class B misdemeanor.

On March 2, the ECEEU received complaint from citizen who witnessed and video recorded people illegally dumping litter at 2:17 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 1900 block of Neptune Avenue, the affidavit detailed.

The ECEEU reportedly investigated the complaint and arrested San Miguel and Cates for illegal dumping. The ECEEU found out that San Miguel and Cates were operating a trash service where they solicit citizens on social media to haul away junk for fee.

The ECEEU suspects San Miguel and Cates illegally dumped many of the items they hauled away as they did not charge enough to pay for legal disposal, the affidavit stated. The ECEEU posted news release about the arrest of San Miguel and Cates and requested the public contact the ECEEU if they had used the trash services of San Miguel and Cates in an attempt to identify many unsolved illegal dumping cases.

On March 5, a citizen, identified as 26-year-old Simon Jerred Rodriguez, reportedly called the ECEEU and stated that on Sept. 19 he had paid San Miguel and Cates $70 to haul away four couches from his residence in the 4200 block of Dawn Avenue.

Rodriguez stated that he witnessed San Miguel and Cates load the couches and drive away, the affidavit stated. Rodriguez stated that 10 days later, he saw two of the four couches dumped in his alley. Rodriguez provided screen shots from the social media communications which documented the transaction and his request for them to pick up the couches.

San Miguel and Cates were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. San Miguel and Cates each had one bond totaling $500 and they posted bail on Friday, jail records show.