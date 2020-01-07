Police asking for help to find forgery suspect

The Odessa Police Department is looking for man that reportedly passed counterfeit money at a discount retailer.

The reported forgery happened at 2:35 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019, at the Dollar General located at 2740 Grandview Avenue, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man passed a counterfeit $20 bill. OPD has released a photo of the man on its website at tinyurl.com/yea2r9a5.

Anyone with information about the forgery is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-36256.