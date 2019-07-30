  • July 30, 2019

Odessa Crime Stoppers tip identifies man connected to Family Dollar theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa Crime Stoppers tip identifies man connected to Family Dollar theft

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 4:49 pm

Odessa Crime Stoppers tip identifies man connected to Family Dollar theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Crime Stoppers tips has helped the Odessa Police Department identified a man that was reportedly involved in a theft at Family Dollar.

OPD identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Lee Hart, an OPD release detailed.

A felony theft warrant has reportedly been obtained for Hart.

Anyone with information about Hart is encouraged to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 19-9000217.

The reported theft happened at 4 p.m. April 17 at the Family Dollar located at 3159 East University Boulevard, the release stated.

A man reportedly stole $600 worth of merchandise and disarmed the alarm before exiting the building.

Posted in on Monday, July 29, 2019 4:49 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
81°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]