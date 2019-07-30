Odessa Crime Stoppers tip identifies man connected to Family Dollar theft

An Odessa Crime Stoppers tips has helped the Odessa Police Department identified a man that was reportedly involved in a theft at Family Dollar.

OPD identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Lee Hart, an OPD release detailed.

A felony theft warrant has reportedly been obtained for Hart.

Anyone with information about Hart is encouraged to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 19-9000217.

The reported theft happened at 4 p.m. April 17 at the Family Dollar located at 3159 East University Boulevard, the release stated.

A man reportedly stole $600 worth of merchandise and disarmed the alarm before exiting the building.