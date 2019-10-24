  • October 24, 2019

Additional information released on skull found in Gardendale

Additional information released on skull found in Gardendale

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:01 pm

Odessa American

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information on the human skull found near a tank battery site in Gardendale on September 10.

According to a statement released today, the victim is believed to be a white male, from 25 to 35 years of age, who died about five years ago.

ECSO deputies originally responded to a Gardendale residence at 11:43 a.m. on September 10. Deputies stated a rancher found a skull with his son.

A Crime Scene Investigation unit was called to the scene to take photos and the coroner’s office was also reportedly notified and took possession of the remains for further investigation.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:01 pm. | Tags: , , ,

