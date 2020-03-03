ECISD’s newest officers introduced

For Officer Luke Mesa, Ector County ISD’s new K-9 handler, working for the district police department was a chance to protect his children and the chance to work with a weapons dog.

Mesa and his partner, K-9 Odin, a 2-and-a-half-year-old, male German shepherd from Russia, were introduced Tuesday at the ECISD Police Department. He can sniff for weapons, ammunition and bombs, but he can also help track lost people.

Mesa said he has been in law enforcement since 2006 and been a K-9 handler for three and a half years. Odin is Mesa’s second dog and he speaks to him in Dutch.

Previously, Mesa was with the Midland ISD Police Department for almost five years. He said he did patrol work for them for about a year and then the K-9 spot came open and he was the lucky candidate.

He just recently started in Odessa.

“… I always wanted to either K-9 squad or narcotics. K-9 was the first opportunity I had and who doesn’t want to play hide and seek all day with the dog. You carry your best friend around with you all day long and it’s a blast. It’s fun, you know. You get to go out and basically play hide and seek with the kids,” Mesa said.

He noted that he lives in Odessa and has children who attend school here.

“So after the active shooter we had, it made more sense for me to be here with my kids, protecting my kids, being closer to home,” Mesa said.

He added that bonding with a weapons dog is an experience you don’t get too often. Mesa said he and Odin are adjusting to each other. Odin and Mesa were trained at Hill Country Dog Center in Pipe Creek.

“When I was down there training with him, we picked up on a bond real quickly. It was different being with this dog. He’s (got) a lot of energy,” Mesa said. “He’s what we call green. The only experience he has is just the training that he had, so I’m coming in teaching a brand-new dog, working obedience on him, so it’s different. It’s a struggle, but it’s fun. I enjoy doing it. I want to do this as long as I can. I love doing it.”

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the safety of the district’s students and staff is a top priority. The district also has two narcotics K-9s.

“We’re excited to take part in this endeavor. Actually, this idea was presented to the school safety security and committee and the committee unanimously approved this. It’s been a great endeavor. We’re excited to actually provide this service to our campuses and to our students and faculty,” ECISD Police Chief Todd Hiner said.

Muri said having the weapons dog is economical and proactive.

“A weapons K-9 has the ability to inspect kids off campus in our parking lots. (They) can really go through cars, book bags and then when our students are in class, we can run the halls, lockers etc. Those are things that a weapons K-9 … can inspect and check to ensure the safety of our students. Certainly it’s less expensive than a metal detector, but the reality is the effectiveness is much greater than having those devices on campuses,” Muri added.

“The logistics of putting (in) metal detectors is pretty significant in a large comprehensive high school, and even a large middle school … so this is a way that we can be very flexible and ensure that our campuses are covered — middle school and high school,” he said.

Muri said conversations about obtaining a weapons K-9 started in fall 2019 and the decision took several months to implement because both the officer and the K-9 had to be found.

The cost associated with the K-9 is about $100,000, including car and training, Hiner said.

“Those cars also have to have specialized equipment to accommodate the K-9, as well, such as a cage in the back to protect the dog …,” Hiner added. “It takes quite a bit of equipment. In addition, we have to have some proper storage … for some of the equipment that we’re going to be searching for. We’ve worked with the Odessa Police Department in identifying the location (where) we can secure these items safely and … there’s a multitude of items that we’re actually going to be capable of searching for.”

Hiner said Odin and Mesa will be stationed at the ECISD Police Department and deployed as needed.

“He’s very active during the day. We can only use the dog for about five hours a day max. The rest of the time has to be the downtime and the training, and of course, the rest time in between,” Hiner said.

“We can be incident driven. There can be rumors, then the random piece where we can go to the different campuses and search randomly. To give you an idea of what that looks like, we can search a classroom randomly. We don’t search the kids, so the dog doesn’t sniff the kids so that’s understood. But we can have the kids removed from the classroom and the dog can go around and sniff the area that the students were sitting in and still be able to detect the scent of those weapons,” Hiner said.

Lt. Jerry Daniels said the dog’s lifespan is 12 to 15 years, but if they work eight years that’s a long time.

Currently, Daniels said Odin can sniff 11 different odors.

“… Every gun has been cleaned at least once. The manufacturer cleans it before it’s sent out, so we know what’s happening on it at some point in time. That oil could be five years old. It can be 10 years old. It could be a gun that’s never been oiled since it came out of the factory, but it’s still got that scent on it somewhere so that’s what we train them on,” Daniels said.