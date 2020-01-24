  • January 24, 2020

Odessa Crime Stoppers offer additional rewards to help solve shooting

Odessa Crime Stoppers offer additional rewards to help solve shooting

>> Previous coverage

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 3:59 pm

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Crime Stoppers received additional monetary incentives that would help the Odessa Police Department solve a November shooting death.

Brandon Swinney, 42, of Odessa was shot and killed outside of his home on Nov. 21, 2019, in the 1700 block of Dotsy Ave., a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Odessa Crime Stoppers spokesperson Susan Rogers said during a press conference on Friday afternoon at the ECISD Police Classroom that Odessa Crime Stoppers is still offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Swinney.

In addition to the $1,000 reward, Rogers also said Odessa community members have come together to raise additional rewards of up to $20,000.

“We encourage anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible,” Rogers said. “Someone has the critical information that investigators need to bring this case to a close.

“To be eligible for the additional rewards, you must contact Odessa Crime Stoppers. Eligible information is information that isn’t already known to investigators and leads to an arrest.”

Members of Swinney’s family were also present during the press conference.

Samantha Swinney, the wife of Brandon Swinney, shared a message to the community members of Odessa. She was surrounded by Brandon Swinney’s parents, Don and Kathy, and his two children, 10-year-old son Kai and 6-month-old daughter Sage.

“If anyone knows anything, please speak up,” Samantha Swinney said. “Please call (Odessa) Crime Stoppers. Call a detective. Please say something. Everybody is hurting right now, us and the community. It would mean a lot if someone could just speak up.”

Officers reportedly responded to a shots fired call and found Swinney dead and lying outside of his residence, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed Swinney had just returned to his residence and exited his vehicle before being shot by an unknown subject, the release stated. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to Swinney’s obituary, he graduated from Odessa High School in 1995 and then went to Odessa College, Hardin-Simmons University and the University of South Carolina Aiken. He played baseball during high school and collegiately.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Rogers said when someone uses Odessa Crime Stoppers that tips are anonymous.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in , on Friday, January 24, 2020 3:59 pm.

