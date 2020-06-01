ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: June 1

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Adreana Lynn Borunda, 30, was granted a probation discharge/dismissal May 19 of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Nathan Haynes Jr., 65, had an aggravated assault deadly weapon charge dismissed May 22. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

>> Shauna Marie Raffiani, 28, had an assault peace officer/judge (F2) dismissed May 20. Trotter presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> VT Roberson II, 40, had an aggravated assault-count charge dismissed Oct. 13, 2008. Judge John W. Smith presided. Michele L. Surratt and Matt L. Thomas were the attorney’s.

bail jumping and fail to appear felony

>> Ariel Aurelio Lujan, 35, had a bail jumping and failure to appear (F3) charge dismissed May 20. Judge James Rush presided.

BURGLARY

>> Atron Taylor , 43, pleaded guilty May 22 to burglary of habitation (F2) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the attorney.

>> Leslie Vaughn Martin, 32, had six counts of burglary of a building dismissed May 19. Whalen presided.

DWI

>> Adam Tavarez, 35, had his probation revoked May 14 on driving while intoxicated, third or more (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Roy Scott was the attorney.

>> Rodolfo Rodriguez Salcido, 35, pleaded guilty May 22 to driving while intoxicated, third or more (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush was approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Austin McDaniel, 17, pleaded guilty to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Craig Allen Timpson, 40, had an evading arrest with vehicle (F3) charge dismissed May 19. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Raymond Earl Freeman, 40, pleaded guilty May 20 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction (SJF) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

EVADING IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

>> Tommy Saiz, 50, pleaded guilty May 20 to evading in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Jessie Don Owen, 27, was granted probation discharge May 24 of forgery. Rush presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Jorge Armando Garcia, 21, pleaded guilty May 20 to two counts of lesser included offense of robbery (F2) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Billy Joe Hunter, 44, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed May 19. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Donyvan Richard Carrillo, 28, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams but less than 200 grams (F1), dismissed May 21. Whalen presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROL SUBSTANCE CHARGE

>> Adrian Hernandez, 27, was granted a probation discharge/dismissal May 20 of possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Ariel Aurelio Lujan, 35, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed May 21. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Billy Joe Hunter, 44, had a possession of a control substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed May 19. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jose Luiz Hernandez, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed May 20. Rush presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Juan Miguel Reyes, 26, was granted a probation discharged May 21 of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams (F1). Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Larry Leon, 37, pleaded guilty of May 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three probations and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Thomas was the attorney.

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

>> Adam James Green, 33, was granted a probation discharged May 21 of sex offenders duty to register life/annually. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Larry Leon, 37, had a theft charge dismissed May 20. Whalen presided. Thomas was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Austin McDaniel, 17, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed May 22. Rush presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Cameron Taylor Baker, 27, pleaded guilty May 20 to unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Michael Valdemar Jr., 24, pleaded guilty May 20 to unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Raymond Earl Freeman, 40, pleaded guilty May 20 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

UNLICENSED CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES

>> Raymond Earl Freeman, 40, pleaded guilty May 20 to unlicensed carrying weapon on alcohol premises (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.