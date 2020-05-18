  • May 18, 2020

DPS: 2 pedestrians die in Odessa - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

DPS: 2 pedestrians die in Odessa

Posted: Monday, May 18, 2020 4:59 pm

DPS: 2 pedestrians die in Odessa

A 37-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl each died in separate vehicle-pedestrian collisions on Sunday and Monday in Ector County.

Sunday’s fatal collision happened around 6:41 p.m. five miles south of Odessa on U.S. Highway 385, a Department of Public Safety press release detailed.

James E. Comeaux, 20, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2003 Chrysler 300 north on U.S. Highway 385 on Sunday. Patricia H. Munoz, 37, of Odessa was reportedly in the center of the roadway.

When Comeaux saw Munoz in the roadway, he attempted to swerve to avoid the collision, but the Chrysler collided with the pedestrian, the press release stated. Munoz was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital.

Monday’s fatal collision occurred at 12:33 a.m. seven miles west of Odessa on Knox Avenue, a DPS press release stated.

Cristian Baeza, 18, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2006 Dodge Ram south on Knox Avenue. The pedestrian, identified as 16-year-old Reyna M. Rodriguez of Midland, was walking in the center of the roadway.

The Ram collided with Rodriguez, the press release stated. The crash is still under investigation.

Rodriguez was reportedly pronounced dead by medical examiner.

