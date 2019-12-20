  • December 20, 2019

Police still searching for gunman involved in November fatal shooting - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police still searching for gunman involved in November fatal shooting

Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 5:45 pm

Police still searching for gunman involved in November fatal shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department hasn’t made any arrests in connection to the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in central Odessa.

Brandon Swinney, 42, was shot and killed outside of his home on Nov. 21 in the 1700 block of Dotsy Avenue, an OPD press release detailed.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone that some investigations take longer than others. LeSueur said OPD never gives up any of them.

Odessa Crime Stoppers still has $1,000 cash for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Swinney.

Officers reportedly responded to a shots fired call and found Swinney dead and lying outside of his residence.

Investigation showed Swinney had just returned to his residence and exited his vehicle before being shot by an unknown subject, the release stated. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to Swinney’s obituary, he graduated from Odessa High School in 1995 and then went to Odessa College, Hardin-Simmons University and the University of South Carolina Aiken.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

