  • October 24, 2019

Man driving ATV dies in collision

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 3:56 pm

A 48-year-old man driving an ATV died in a two-vehicle collision about 15 miles south of Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened at 12:10 a.m. Monday at Quartz Avenue and Lime Street, the Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Stephen Moore, 32, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2004 Pontiac Aztek south on Quartz Avenue, while Vincent Delk, 48, of Odessa was traveling in a 2005 Suzuki ATV north on Quartz Avenue. Pontiac Aztek turned left onto Lime Street and collided with the ATV.

Delk was pronounced dead by the Ector County Medical Examiner at the scene, the release stated. He wasn’t wearing a helmet. Moore was wearing a seatbelt.

The collision is still under investigation.

