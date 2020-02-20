Police looking for men in connection to copper theft

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two men reportedly involved in theft of copper.

The reported theft happened at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 1 at Border States Electric located at 850 West University Boulevard, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed two men stole $6,400 worth of copper.

OPD has released photos of the men involved in the copper theft at tinyurl.com/skh848p.

Anyone with information about the copper theft is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35887.