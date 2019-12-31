ECSO receives surprise of hundreds of holiday cards

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and his deputies received a surprise gift on New Year’s Eve.

A box sent to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office contained several hundred holiday cards from Cards For Kids.

Griffis said he was awestruck when he opened the box on Tuesday morning to find hundreds of holiday cards that came from children in 26 states and Canada.

“It was a surprise, because it just arrived here in a box,” Griffis said during a phone interview. “It’s filled with all kinds of Christmas cards and it’s just awesome. We had it spread out across the table. It’s just awesome.

“It’s very heartwarming to know there are people in different parts of our country that are thinking about Odessa and Ector County.”

Cards For Kids is an organization sends cards to communities that have been impacted by mass shootings.

Odessa experienced one its darkest days on Aug. 31 when a 36-year-old gunman killed 7 people and injured 25 others with an AR-style rifle. Seth Ator, the deceased gunman, was shot to death by multiple law enforcement officers near Odessa’s Cinergy Theatre.

Griffis explained it has been a tough year for Odessa and Ector County, but he said the messages on the cards have been uplifting.

“Many of (the cards) were something to the effect of ‘We are thinking of you this holiday season. We hope that you have a better year.’” he said. “The cards showed they were thinking of us. Their thoughts and prayers are with us.”

Griffis said receiving the cards on New Year’s Eve can bring hope as 2020 begins.

“It makes your heart feel good there are many other people in this country that have love in their heart to send something like that to show the fellow citizens of this country that they are thinking of them,” Griffis said. “It takes time for people to do that, to gather that up, to box it up and send it to us.”