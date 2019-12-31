  • December 31, 2019

ECSO receives surprise of hundreds of holiday cards - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

ECSO receives surprise of hundreds of holiday cards

Gift sent from Cards For Kids

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Cards For Kids Facebook

Posted: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:35 am

ECSO receives surprise of hundreds of holiday cards By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and his deputies received a surprise gift on New Year’s Eve.

A box sent to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office contained several hundred holiday cards from Cards For Kids.

Griffis said he was awestruck when he opened the box on Tuesday morning to find hundreds of holiday cards that came from children in 26 states and Canada.

“It was a surprise, because it just arrived here in a box,” Griffis said during a phone interview. “It’s filled with all kinds of Christmas cards and it’s just awesome. We had it spread out across the table. It’s just awesome.

“It’s very heartwarming to know there are people in different parts of our country that are thinking about Odessa and Ector County.”

Cards For Kids is an organization sends cards to communities that have been impacted by mass shootings.

Odessa experienced one its darkest days on Aug. 31 when a 36-year-old gunman killed 7 people and injured 25 others with an AR-style rifle. Seth Ator, the deceased gunman, was shot to death by multiple law enforcement officers near Odessa’s Cinergy Theatre.

Griffis explained it has been a tough year for Odessa and Ector County, but he said the messages on the cards have been uplifting.

“Many of (the cards) were something to the effect of ‘We are thinking of you this holiday season. We hope that you have a better year.’” he said. “The cards showed they were thinking of us. Their thoughts and prayers are with us.”

Griffis said receiving the cards on New Year’s Eve can bring hope as 2020 begins.

 “It makes your heart feel good there are many other people in this country that have love in their heart to send something like that to show the fellow citizens of this country that they are thinking of them,” Griffis said. “It takes time for people to do that, to gather that up, to box it up and send it to us.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:35 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
55°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: S at 10mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 33°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 61°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 58°/Low 35°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]