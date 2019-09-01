  • September 1, 2019

Twin hears sister’s screams - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Twin hears sister’s screams

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:46 pm

By Laura Dennis ldennis@oaoa.com Odessa American

The twin sister of an Odessa postal worker is devastated after hearing her sister’s screams while on the phone with her as she was shot to death while her postal truck was hijacked by a gunman on a shooting rampage Saturday in Odessa.

Mary Granados, 29, was shot to death while her horrified sister Rosie Granados was chatting with her as Mary made her postal rounds on Saturday. “I was on the phone with Mary and she started screaming and I thought she was getting bit by a dog,” Rosie said via phone on Sunday.

Rosie Granados said she knows her sister’s route and she rushed over thinking she would find her twin and lifelong friend with a dog bite.

“Unfortunately it was not that way and when I got there she was laying there.”

She said she didn’t get to speak to her sister one last time as she was already “gone…I wasn’t able to hug her or touch her …”

Rosie Granados said the 29-year-old twins would have been 30 together in December and that their family came here from Mexico when they were 14 and that both attended Permian High School.

Mary had been a postal worker for more than a year and was single but had a boyfriend, her twin said. She said Mary was “so very kind and so sweet and very honest and responsible and helpful when needed ... she was loving,” Rosie said.

She added that the family lost a grandmother just three months ago.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family by friend Leslie Aide who said she worked with Mary Granados prior to her taking the job at the USPS. “She was beautiful inside and out with a great heart.”

Posted in , on Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:46 pm.

