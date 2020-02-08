OPD searching for robbery suspect

At approximately 12:36 p.m. Saturday, Odessa police responded to Permian Basin Power Sports, 1413 North County Road West, in reference to a robbery.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject entered the business and displayed a handgun to the clerk, a news release said.

A customer then entered the store and the suspect immediately ran outside to a gray Jeep. When the customer tried to get the suspect’s license plate number, the suspect began shooting rounds at the customer, the release said.

The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries. Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is encouraged to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers. The investigation continues.