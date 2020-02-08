  • February 8, 2020

OPD searching for robbery suspect - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD searching for robbery suspect

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 2:51 pm

OPD searching for robbery suspect Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

At approximately 12:36 p.m. Saturday, Odessa police responded to Permian Basin Power Sports, 1413 North County Road West, in reference to a robbery.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject entered the business and displayed a handgun to the clerk, a news release said.

A customer then entered the store and the suspect immediately ran outside to a gray Jeep. When the customer tried to get the suspect’s license plate number, the suspect began shooting rounds at the customer, the release said.

The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries. Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is encouraged to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers. The investigation continues.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Saturday, February 8, 2020 2:51 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
66°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 72°/Low 37°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 51°/Low 35°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]