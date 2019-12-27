Man charged in connection to bank robberies

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he was reportedly involved in two bank robberies in Midland and Odessa.

Wyatt Will Hambrick was charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with two counts of the federal offense of bank robbery, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The first reported bank robbery happened at 11:04 a.m. Thursday at My Community Credit Union located at 912 North Midkiff Road in Midland.

Investigation showed an unknown man, later identified as Hambrick, presented a note to a bank teller and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release stated.

The second bank robbery occurred at 2:52 p.m. at Frost Bank located at 801 North Texas Avenue in Odessa.

Investigation showed the same man, Hambrick, presented a note to a bank teller and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release stated.

There were reportedly no injuries during both incidents.

Through the investigation the man was identified as Hambrick and at 5:48 p.m. he was located by the Texas Department of Public Safety at a rest stop in Midland, the release stated.

Hambrick is in federal custody as of Friday morning at the Midland County Detention Center, jail records show.