  • August 27, 2019

Motorcyclist dead following south Odessa crash - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Motorcyclist dead following south Odessa crash

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:12 pm

Motorcyclist dead following south Odessa crash oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 45-year-old Odessa motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle collision Monday in south Odessa, an Odessa Police Department release stated.

The major crash occurred at about 6:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Dixie Boulevard and Clements Street.

Robert Lavernee Bradshaw III of Odessa was reportedly driving south in the 1100 block of Dixie Boulevard on a black Kawasaki motorcycle, and 40-year-old Jose Manuel Zorrilla Jr. of Odessa was driving north in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Zorrilla made a left turn and failed to yield the right of way before colliding with the motorcycle, the release stated.

Bradshaw was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead by medical personnel. Next of kin were notified and the investigation continues.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:12 pm.

