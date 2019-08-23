  • August 23, 2019

Police looking for man connected to robbery at Target - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police looking for man connected to robbery at Target

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 5:01 pm

Police looking for man connected to robbery at Target oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man that reportedly threatened another person to pay for his merchandise at Target.

The robbery reportedly happened at 5:45 p.m. May 27 at Target located at 3909 East 42nd St., an OPD release detailed.

The complainant stated an unknown man reportedly handed them a note and threatened him to pay for his merchandise. The complainant paid approximately $122 for the merchandise and the man exited the store with it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No 19-20701.

Posted in on Friday, August 23, 2019 5:01 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
76°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: SE at 9mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 105°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]