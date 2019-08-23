Police looking for man connected to robbery at Target

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man that reportedly threatened another person to pay for his merchandise at Target.

The robbery reportedly happened at 5:45 p.m. May 27 at Target located at 3909 East 42nd St., an OPD release detailed.

The complainant stated an unknown man reportedly handed them a note and threatened him to pay for his merchandise. The complainant paid approximately $122 for the merchandise and the man exited the store with it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No 19-20701.