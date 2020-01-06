ECSO logo 2019
Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 12:53 pm
Sheriff’s office responds to gunshot victim
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim that may be a possible drive-by shooting at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of West Berry Street.
A juvenile male had been transported to Medical Center Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was listed in stable condition at the time of this release Sunday evening but his identity was not given.
No arrest has been made at this time and the investigation continues, a news release said.
Posted in
Law Enforcement
on
Monday, January 6, 2020 12:53 pm.
| Tags:
Medical Center Hospital,
Ector County Sheriff’s Office