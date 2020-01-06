  • January 6, 2020

Sheriff’s office responds to gunshot victim - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Sheriff’s office responds to gunshot victim

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 12:53 pm

Sheriff's office responds to gunshot victim

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim that may be a possible drive-by shooting at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of West Berry Street.

A juvenile male had been transported to Medical Center Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was listed in stable condition at the time of this release Sunday evening but his identity was not given.

No arrest has been made at this time and the investigation continues, a news release said.

