  • November 22, 2019

Family members believe fatal shooting was planned - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Family members believe fatal shooting was planned

Odessa Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for wanted suspect

Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 3:41 pm

Family members believe fatal shooting was planned oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Immediate family members of the 42-year-old Odessa man fatally shot Thursday night outside of his home say they believe the shooting was “planned big time.”

Family members reasoned the shooting was planned because the unknown suspect hid and waited for more than an hour before fatally shooting him.

The gunman is still wanted and Odessa Crime Stoppers has $1,000 cash for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed the 42-year-old.

A longtime neighbor and friend of Swinney who wished not be name for safety said the 42-year-old man was fatally shot in front of his 10-year-old son who then ran down Dotsy Avenue looking for help. The boy found a neighbor about a block away.

The reported fatal shooting happened at 8:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dotsy Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Officers reportedly responded to a shots fired call and found Swinney dead and lying outside of his residence.

Investigation showed Swinney had just returned to his residence and exited his vehicle before being shot by an unknown subject, the release stated. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The family members said Swinney had two children, a 10-year-old and a 4-month-old, and graduated from Odessa High School. Swinney was a baseball enthusiast as he was a right-handed pitcher for the Bronchos, Odessa Astros and Odessa College.

The longtime neighbor and friend of Swinney said they are scared to be in their own homes following the shooting. They said after arriving home they were terrified to get out of their car to go into their house.

As of Friday morning, the OPD had not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

