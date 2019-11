The Odessa Police Department is looking for two people involved in a string of auto burglaries in north Odessa.

The reported auto burglaries happened at 8:59 a.m. Sunday in the 300 and 400 blocks of E. 93rd St., an OPD press release detailed.

OPD has released surveillance footage that can be seen at tinyurl.com/wofo4ul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-37077.