  • June 29, 2020

Teenager charged with choking girlfriend, breaking her phone

Teenager charged with choking girlfriend, breaking her phone

Posted: Monday, June 29, 2020 12:56 pm

A 17-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked and broke his girlfriend’s phone when she tried to call 911.

Adalberto Arras was charged with assault by impeding breathing or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony and interfere with emergency request, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 9:59 p.m. June 25 at the Acacia Apartments located at 4775 Oakwood Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Kaylie Mendoza reportedly told police that her and her boyfriend, identified as Arras, were trying to talk about fixing their relationship, but he became upset about a disagreement. Mendoza stated he started pushing her and he threw her to the ground.

Mendoza stated he was able to get away from him and get her phone in order to dial 911, the affidavit stated. Mendoza stated Arras grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground, which caused it to break. Mendoza stated Arras grabbed the broken phone and kept it.

Mendoza reportedly told police that he grabbed her from behind and started to strangle her by placing his arms around her neck in a chokehold position. Mendoza stated she “passed out” due to the lack of air.

Officers saw red marks around Mendoza’s neck that were consistent with her story, the affidavit stated. Officers also saw that Mendoza was fatigued and seemed to be in pain.

A witness reportedly told police that Arras was in the parking lot. Mendoza stated Arras was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts. Officers asked the man his name and he replied “Tito.” Mendoza mentioned that Arras’ nickname was Tito.

Arras was reportedly read his rights at and wished to speak with officers. Arras denied strangling Mendoza, but he did state he pushed her multiple times. Officers asked for consent to search his pockets at which time he agreed and during the search a white broken iPhone was in his left shorts pocket.

Officers asked Arras who the broken phone belonged to and he stated it was Mendoza’s, the affidavit stated.

Arras was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $21,500 and he was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

