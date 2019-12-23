Boy remains in critical condition after car-pedestrian collision

A 9-year-old boy is still in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital, an Odessa Police Department official said over the phone Monday morning, after he was reportedly involved in a car-pedestrian collision.

The reported car-pedestrian collision happened at 2:08 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 36th Street and Dixie Boulevard, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed 23-year-old Jarrett Gray was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro and was traveling east in the 1300 block of E. 36th Street at a high rate of speed.

Gray veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a parked vehicle, causing that vehicle to strike the 9-year-old boy, identified as Joshua Villafuerte II, the press release detailed. The boy sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to a local hospital and was later airlifted to Lubbock.

Gray was arrested and charged for reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor, and was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $500 and posted bail on Sunday, jail records show.

There were no other reports of injuries and the investigation continues.